KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Gerakan, now a component party in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, is seeking to contest three seats in the coming Kedah state election and not just the one it was offered, The Malaysian Insight reported today.

Citing unnamed sources, the news portal reported that Gerakan is eyeing the state seats of Kota Darul Aman, Bakar Arang and Derga, which it believes it can win.

“After the first round of negotiations, Gerakan was only allocated one seat,” one source was quoted as saying.

The source said PN has been allocated 22 seats in Kedah during negotiations held on April 8 and 18. The remaining 14 state seats are to be divided between Bersatu and Gerakan.

A second source told the news portal that PN has wrapped up its seat negotiations, and that Gerakan will be using the PN logo when fielding its candidate.

“They are confident the PN flag will bring them success. In the 15th general election, PN won 14 of the 14 federal seats contested in the state.

“There’s no going back and using other flags,” the second source was quoted as saying.