The allocation under budget can help boost ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak’ initiative, said Abdul Karim. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 8 ― The allocation announced for the state under Budget 2023 should help boost the “Sia Sitok Sarawak” initiative further, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said Sarawak welcomed the federal government’s efforts towards the target of over 15 million in foreign tourist arrivals, which could potentially generate RM47.6 billion in revenue for the country.

“The amount of RM200 million provided to strengthen the recovery of the sector is reasonable for encouragement, promotion and marketing.

“The government’s focus on high-value tourists from the niche market segment is good for the rapid growth of the ecotourism sector, golf and scuba diving, as well as international conventions,” he said in his immediate response to the tabling of the national budget in Parliament yesterday.

Abdul Karim also regarded the grant of a Tourism Promotion Matching Grant (Gamelan), set to involve a promotional and marketing campaign with the industry, as “timely and would be well received by industry players”.

He pointed out the grant as “able to become the catalyst and incentive” for organising large-scale tourism programmes, including international sports events.

“The Sia Sitok Sarawak initiative, which has been planned and implemented by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) over the years, would experience a change by encouraging the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) to travel to selected destinations in the country.”

“Thank you to the federal government for agreeing to allocate RM25 million to provide incentives to the people in the forms of discounts, vouchers and rebates for accommodation, tourism packages, handicrafts and works of art up to RM100,” he added.

Abdul Karim also said Sarawak welcomed the federal government’s plan of implementing the “BNM Tourism Funding” initiative, with a fund of RM500 million, meant to assist the tourism operators.

According to him, this assistance would include increasing the maximum funding limit from RM300,000 to RM500,000 as well as a 100 per cent tax exemption given on statutory income for every tour operator who could bring at least 200 foreign tourists a year, or handle at least 400 local tourists.

Adding on, he said Sarawak would enjoy the efforts of making Malaysia a major health tourism destination in that the existing tax incentives for the export of private healthcare services would be extended until 2025.

"An allocation to the 'Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council' amounting to RM20 million is also welcomed to strengthen Malaysia's position as a preferred destination for health tourists," he said.