KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― The four cough and cold syrup products produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, which were linked to the death of 66 children in Gambia, are not registered in Malaysia, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

However, he said the Health Ministry (MoH) through the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) would continue to monitor the incident to ensure the quality, safety and effectiveness of medicines in this country.

“MoH will inform the public of developments from time to time,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, and the United Nations (UN) health agency also cautioned the contaminated medications may have been distributed outside the West African country, with ‘global exposure possible’.

In a separate statement, Dr Noor Hisham informed that the two Indonesian Mi Sedaap products which were detected to contain ethylene oxide, a pesticide which has been banned as a food additive under the Food Regulations 1985, have not been brought into the country.

The affected Korean Spicy Chicken Instant Noodles product has an expiry date of May 21, 2023 while the Korean Spicy Soup Instant Noodles expires on March 17, 2023.

He said ethylene oxide is a chemical gas compound that is carcinogenic to humans and is often used for fumigation to eliminate pests such as insects.

“MoH will continue to monitor the market and impose the Hold, Test and Release (HTL) measures at all entry points of the country,” he said.

For more information regarding this issue, contact the nearest District Health Office or visit the website http://moh.spab.gov.my or the Facebook page of the Food Safety and Quality Division. ― Bernama