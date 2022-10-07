For 2023, the Jendela initiative will receive an allocation of RM700 million to implement digital connectivity in 47 industrial areas and nearly 3,700 schools. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) plans to implement infrastructure expenditure worth RM1.3 billion in 2023 to expand the 5G network nationwide and cover 70 per cent of highly populated areas.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Malaysian families will also enjoy faster internet speeds and cheaper 5G internet access.

“Under the Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) Phase 2 project, the government will provide 100 per cent internet coverage in populated areas and fibre optic coverage to nine million premises nationwide by 2025,” he said while presenting the Budget 2023 themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Bersama” (Malaysian Family, Prosperity Together) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The initiative involves a total investment of RM8 billion including contributions from the industry, the minister said.

For 2023, the Jendela initiative will receive an allocation of RM700 million to implement digital connectivity in 47 industrial areas and nearly 3,700 schools. — Bernama