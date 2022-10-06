Wong said the PAC is concerned with the federal government’s increasing debt, with debt in 2019 amounting to RM979.814 billion, an increase from RM879.56 billion in 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh today raised concerns over the federal government's loan interest payments.

Wong said of its total revenue collected, 16.3 per cent went towards loan interest payments.

"In other words, for every RM1 collected, 16 sen will be used to service loan interests,” Wong told reporters during a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

This was one of PAC’s concerns highlighted in the Auditor-General’s report (LKAN) on the financial statements of the federal government, state governments and state agencies for the year 2021 that was tabled in Dewan Rakyat earlier today.

Wong also said the PAC is concerned with the federal government’s increasing debt, with debt in 2021 amounting to RM979.814 billion, an increase from RM879.56 billion in 2020 — 63.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

