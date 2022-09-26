KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be calling up the Home Ministry and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for clarification on the delay in delivery of Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) to MMEA.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said apart from these two, the Finance Ministry and the company awarded the contract to build the vessels would also be summoned to appear before the committee.

He said the date and time for the proceedings would be set and announced soon.

“PAC feels that the government, namely MMEA and the Home Ministry, should explain to Parliament to ensure the people know the actual cause of the delay,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said the proceedings on the issue were in line with the powers granted to the committee under Standing Order 77(1)(d) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders, apart from Standing Order 83(2) and Article 11(b) of the General Circular No 2 Year 1982.

MMEA, in a statement on September 13, said three OPVs which should have been received by the agency in 2020 were still under construction.

Its director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som, in the same statement, said the OPVs were being built by a local company, THHE Destini Sdn Bhd, which is located in Pulau Indah, Selangor.

On September 15, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sari Yaakob said PAC had the right to call up any government department or agency for clarification on the delay in delivering the three vessels. — Bernama