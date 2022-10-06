Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the launch of the MRANTI Park Master Plan at MRANTI Park in Bukit Jalil October 6, 2022. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― The new MRANTI Park Master Plan will spur Malaysia’s capability to face the fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the master plan also focuses on the latest technology, ranging from Internet of Things (IoT), Internet Protocol (IP) services and laboratories to contract manufacturing facilities with advanced technology.

“MRANTI Park will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including high-speed broadband and 5G technology, as well as incentives and funding opportunities. It is also designed to attract young professionals and create a stable pathway for highly skilled talents.

“It is expected to create over 8,000 new job opportunities, and this is good news for the entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he said when launching the MRANTI Park Master Plan at MRANTI Park, Bukit Jalil, here today.

The Prime Minister said MRANTI Park, located about 15 kilometres from Bandar Malaysia, plays a role in coordinating research and development (R&D) output to the market through an integrated ecosystem, which centralises all technological and innovation activities locally. ― Bernama