KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The first phase of installing lockers in primary schools with two sessions is expected to be completed at the end of this month, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin.

He said the installation of these lockers, which will be done in stages involving 626 schools nationwide for students in Year One and Year Two, was one of seven initiatives by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to deal with the issue of heavy school bags.

“In Gombak alone, we have 38 two-session schools involved in receiving the lockers. Up till now, lockers have been installed in five schools, and all schools selected will be fitted with lockers before the end of this month.

“We have asked the supplier to install it as soon as possible and if there is an increase, we will complete it in the second phase,” he said after officiating the handing over of the lockers for the first phase to Sekolah Kebangsaan Gombak Setia here today.

Previously, the MOE announced seven initiatives to address the issue of heavy school bags, including implementing timetable reorganisation, limiting the number of practical books; and using the teaching and learning platform (PdP) approach.

To ensure the heavy bag issue does not crop up again, Radzi said his team will ask the School Inspectorate to monitor the situation to ensure the seven initiatives are adhered to as best as possible.

He also urged parents and teachers to cooperate to ensure students receive the benefits of this initiative to lessen their burden.

Radzi also expressed his gratitude to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) who agreed that national school uniforms be used for Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) classes. — Bernama