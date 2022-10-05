KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Supply Bill 2023 has been tabled for its first reading at Dewan Rakyat today.

The second reading will be on Friday at 4pm, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, who tabled the Bill, said today.

Up until yesterday, there were talks as to whether Budget 2023, or its official name Supply Bill 2023, would be tabled during this Parliament sitting.

Prior to the first reading today, speculation was also rife that Parliament will be dissolved before the upcoming Budget 2023 can be fully passed, which would see the country left without allocations for government spending for the first few months of 2023.

Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had on Monday assured the tabling of the Budget 2023 would take place this Friday.

He said this based on the outcome of the pre-council meeting held on October 2, that the tabling of the Budget stays.