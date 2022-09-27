SABAK BERNAM, Sept 27 — The Selangor State Security Council (MKN) plans to build a staging point in this district for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to conduct rescue operations and combat illegal activities.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar, said the staging point would enable MMEA to respond faster to emergencies in the waters in northern Selangor.

“The nearest MMEA base is in Port Klang and Lumut, Perak, two and three hours from here respectively.

“If fishermen need help, MMEA would take a long time to come here. This staging point will facilitate work by MMEA,” he told reporters after visiting Kelong Paradise, a haven for anglers, in Sabak Bernam waters today.

Noh said the staging point could also be used to check illegal entry by immigrants and encroachment by trawler boats in prohibited zones.

“We do not deny that MMEA’s response is fast but it is located too far away,” he added.

Also present were Selangor MKN director Faizatul Aini Mohd Adnan, Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain V. Siva Kumar and Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi.

Noh, who is Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, said improvements needed to be made to the “kelong” before the staging point could begin operations.

“It has to provide a pontoon to make it easier for boats to dock in the kelong area, because most maritime boats are made of fibreglass and prone to damage on rough contact with concrete steps.

“The pontoon can also be used by visitors and tourists to this place,” he added

He said the staging point project was discussed at the Selangor MKN meeting today and would be forwarded to the government. — Bernama