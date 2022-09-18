MMEA personnel preparing the temporary command post for the operation at the Sarawak Fisheries Department jetty in Santubong. — Photo by MMEA Sarawak via Borneo Post

KUCHING, Sept 18 — The search and rescue operation for the missing jet ski rider has been shifted to Santubong following the discovery of the male victim’s jet ski at Tanjung Sipang around 5.30pm yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus in a statement today said the jet ski was towed back to the Pak Amit jetty in Santubong at 1.10am today.

“Family members who recognised the green coloured jet ski confirmed that it belonged to the victim,” Zin Azman said, adding that the family of the victim said that they did not receive any contact from the victim.

The jet ski, he said, was found some 8.2 nautical miles west from Tanjung Sipang by a fishing boat.

Today, the search and rescue operation will be conducted within a radius of 356.38 nautical square miles covering areas from the Trombol beach to Tanjung Sipang.

The operation today is led by the MMEA together with the marine police, Sarawak Coastguard, Police Air Wing Unit, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and the maritime community.

The first day of the operation yesterday the search was conducted within a 96.82 nautical square miles around Talang Talang Besar Island in Sematan.

MMEA is also advising the community to refrain from going out to sea during bad weather condition.

The maritime community is also advised to equip themselves with a Personel Located Beacon (PLB) and a life jacket while at sea.

Any information can be channelled to the MMEA by calling them at 082-432544/ 432016 or MERS 999. — Borneo Post