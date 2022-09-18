LUMUT, Sept 18 — A local fisherman who was reported missing after the boat he was on sank in the waters of Bagan Lipas yesterday, was found drowned at about 11.30am today.

Perak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Mohd Hambali Ya’akup said the agency received a report of a capsized boat at 1.9 nautical miles north-east of Bagan Lipas waters and mounted a search and rescue operation at noon yesterday.

He said in the 3am incident three men were on the boat and when it began to take in water, they jumped into the sea to save themselves.

“The two others who are Indonesian nationals, managed to hold onto a barrel to stay afloat but the victim was swept away by strong currents,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, aged 56, was from Kuantan, Pahang and had been employed by a fishing company near Hutan Melintang

Meanwhile, Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri in a statement said the boat was reported to have anchored at Bagan Lipas estuary before returning to the platform in Hutan Melintang.

The body was found stuck between wooden poles at Sungai Bagan Lipas river mouth and has been sent to Teluk Intan Hospital for post-mortem, he added. — Bernama