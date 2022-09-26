PAS Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks to the press during the second day of the 68th PAS Annual Congress (Muktamar PAS) at the Kedah PAS Complex, Kota Sarang Semut September 4, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — All PAS leaders and members have been urged to comply and give wala’ (loyalty) to the order of PAS Mursyidul Am (spiritual leader) Datuk Hashim Jasin, that all parties who want unity and stability in the country should appreciate and realise the unifying agenda of the ummah.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS is always committed to carrying out all efforts towards achieving the unification of the ummah, especially among Malays and Muslims.

“In this regard, PAS cannot accept the stand of any party that labels other Muslim Malay groups as its main enemy, let alone on matters involving the position and power of Muslims in the government of a country where the majority is made up of Muslims like Malaysia.

“Such a statement is especially seen as inappropriate and embarrassing if a party which is labeled as the main enemy is a partner in the joint government,” he said in a statement today.

Takiyuddin said PAS is always confident that unity between the main Malay-Muslim parties can guarantee the formation of a stable, fair and benevolent government for all people of various races, religions, races and cultures. — Bernama