A visitor speaks to staff at the Kelantan Inheritance Case Arrears Settlement Clinic during its launch in Kota Baru September 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Sept 26 — A total of 29,423 cases or 40 per cent of the 72,384 backlog cases on estate distribution recorded early this year have been resolved as of August, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said this was the result of continuous efforts by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) through the Department of Director-General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG) in dealing with backlog cases, in addition to the relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures from April this year.

“The relocation of officers from the Task Force Unit of JKPTG, who were previously stationed at the state land administration office, to the Office of the Estate Distribution Unit in each state in Peninsular Malaysia has helped increase the capacity to resolve cases in a short period.

“The management of backlog cases has gone smoothly with continuous support and cooperation from the state authorities,” he told a press conference after opening the Kelantan-level Inheritance Case Arrears Settlement Clinic, here today.

He said KeTSA also hoped that the recruitment of 100 contract staff from January 2023 would be able to resolve the remaining backlog of cases before the amendment to the Small Estates (Distribution) Act 1955 (Act 98) is enforced.

Takiyuddin said JKPTG received an average of 60,000 cases annually, with Kedah recording the highest number of 13,000 cases.

He said that in Kelantan alone, there were 7,570 backlogged estate distribution cases as of August.

“KeTSA will continue to lead efforts to ensure that the issue of backlogged small estate cases is given due attention,” he said.

Takiyuddin said JKPTG would also organise more case arrears settlement clinics to give customers and beneficiaries the opportunity to seek advice on inheritance issues and consultation on application procedures. — Bernama