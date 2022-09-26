The Shah Alam police today said they have dismissed a police report made by a 45-year-old mother over abuses suffered by her son at a “madrasah” or Islamic religious school in Selangor. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Shah Alam police today said they have dismissed a police report made by a 45-year-old mother over abuses suffered by her son at a “madrasah” or Islamic religious school in Selangor.

The police also said that the complainant has since been charged with making a false police report and providing false information to the police under Section 182 of the Penal Code at the Criminal Magistrate’s Court in Shah Alam.

“The accused person, who is also the complainant in this case, pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code and the case is set for trial on November 15, 2022.

“The accused was released on court bail of RM2,000 pending the upcoming trial. The judge of the Criminal Magistrate’s Court had also warned the accused not to give any extreme statements that touch on the ongoing trial,” Shah Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said in a statement.

The woman had lodged a police report on August 21, after visiting her son who was sent there, on August 10.

The police said the son subsequently lodged a report on August 23 saying he was not assaulted there, before stating otherwise in a different report on September 25.

Mohd Iqbal said a medical examination of the alleged victim in the Shah Alam Hospital found no injuries on his body.

The case was investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code concerning causing hurt voluntarily, but the case was labelled as “no further action” (NFA) after investigation papers were referred to the deputy public prosecutor.