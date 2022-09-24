Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri says a total of 42 cases of bullying were recorded in schools in the state from January to July this year compared to only two cases last year. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Sept 24 ― A total of 42 cases of bullying were recorded in schools in Perak from January to July this year compared to only two cases last year, said state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

When met by reporters after the #Say No to Bullying Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Anderson here earlier today, Mohd Yusri said the data was obtained from the Perak State Education Department.

“The difference (in the number of cases) was due to the closure of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic phase,” he said.

On the programme, he said it aims to curb bullying incidents among students staying in hostels and increase student awareness and understanding of criminal offences and bullying.

Meanwhile, on the development of the rockfall incident at the quarry site in Keramat Pulai, Mohd Yusri said police had received a DNA sample from the next of kin of Itam Lasoh, one of the victims believed to be buried.

He said the police are now waiting for a DNA sample from the next of kin of another victim, Kheow Loo Siew Soon, who is believed to be abroad.

“We are waiting for a sample from the next of kin to confirm if the bone fragments that had been found belong to the two victims,” he said.

The search and rescue operation for the two quarry workers was called off on Thursday after the discovery of clothing and fragments of human bones, including a second excavator, a day before.

All the bones were sent to the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for autopsy and DNA test. ― Bernama