SANTUBONG, Sept 24 — The Sarawak Delta, officially proclaimed as the country’s sixth national geopark, will help the state government to ensure the sustainability of the environment in the area and the rich historical resources, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said it will also help to protect the biodiversity and various cultures found in the delta with an area of 311,246 hectares.

“The proclamation is very important for us in Sarawak,” he told reporters after the proclamation at the Sarawak Cultural Village here.

He said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan proposed that the Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) to be the candidate for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Global Geoparks Network (GGN).

“If the outcome is positive, it will protect and enhance the values of the environment, historical resources, biodiversity and cultures in the delta,” he said, adding that it is also good for the tourism industry.

“More importantly, we can explore further the potential of biodiversity as the compounds for making medicines for whatever sicknesses,” he said.

Abang Johari said the SDGp, covering the districts of Kuching and Bau, the sub-districts of Padawan and Siburan and a small part of Serian, is the second biggest after the Kinabalu Global Geopark in Sabah.

He said the state government will build road infrastructures under the 12th Malaysia Plan to connect various places in SDGp for the benefit of the local communities and tourists.

Abang Johari said SDGp has 28 rock geosites, 12 diverse biological geosites, and 14 cultural geosites.

He said 12 of rock geosites are of international status, eight of national standing, and another eight local.

The Sarawak Delta was certified as the sixth national geopark at the National Geopark Committee meeting on June 20 this year.