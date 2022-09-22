Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said apart from this, he will also announce the special allocation to add equipment such as boats and machinery, and also to increase workers in preparation to face flood disasters. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 22 — The Selangor government will hold a flood disaster simulation exercise over two days, beginning next week, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said in a Facebook post that apart from this, he will also announce the special allocation to add equipment such as boats and machinery, and also to increase workers in preparation to face flood disasters.

“The state government’s priority at the moment is the safety of lives and to preserve the welfare of the people of Selangor. We will try our best, God willing. May Allah SWT bless our efforts,” he said.

The media had reported Amirudin saying that the Selangor government will hold a preparatory simulation exercise in September to face any risk of flooding in the state with a focus on improving search and rescue operations. — Bernama