KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) and the Professional Film Workers Association of Malaysia (Profima) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend social security coverage to 7,000 production crews and behind-the-scenes workers in the country's film industry.

Through the MoU, the two organisations will work together to ensure self-employed production crews and behind-the-scenes workers that are registered with Profima, such as producers, actors and actresses, cameramen and videographers, register and contribute to Socso’s Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

The MoU was signed by Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed and Profima president Mohd Khalil Saleh.

Also present was National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chairman Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim, who witnessed the Mou signing, said he was grateful for the commitment by Profima to get its members to register and contribute to SKSPS.

“I was informed that 100 Profima members have been registered with Socso and protected under the SPS Seni initiative.

"I hope more of them, as well as other self-employed, to register with Socso,” he said when met after the MoU signing and launch of Socso’s SKSPS subscription campaign at Wisma Perkeso here.

According to Awang, there is an increasing need for social protection for the self-employed with the increase in the number of accident cases involving the group being reported to Socso every year.

He said as of July this year, there were 367,908 active contributors to SKSPS compared to 358,214 people in 2021.

As of last June, a total of 1,202 applications for SKSPS benefits involving accident cases have been approved by Socso involving payments of RM1.2 million, he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khalil said the initiative was one of Profima's efforts to protect the welfare of workers in the film industry.

He said Profima had 25,000 members. — Bernama