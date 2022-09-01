Tan Sri Idris Jusoh, chairman of Felda (from centre to right); Datuk Parmjit Singh, chief executive officer of APU; Datuk Mohd. Banuri Aris, general manager of Yayasan Felda; Mohd Helmy Norman, executive director of APU; Prof Dr Ho Chin Kuan, vice chancellor of APU in a group picture with 13 outstanding Felda offspring for the ‘Global Digital Leadership (GDL)’ education programme. — Picture courtesy of Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) through Yayasan Felda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) to deliver a ‘Global Digital Leadership (GDL)’ education programme covering a broad range of technology specialisations for Felda’s new-generation human capital development.

This initiative inspired by Felda chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh aims to increase digital preparedness in line with Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) by exposing reality and practicality in order to produce excellent human capital ready to embrace the challenges in the digitalisation era.

“With the signing of this MoU, I am confident that the educational aspirations of the new generation of Felda will be empowered, as will digital mastery, which will be the driver of a more advanced future,” said Idris in a statement today, reinforcing Felda’s commitment to raising educational standards and developing the new generation of Felda in order to enhance the social mobility of Felda’s community as a whole.

According to the statement, the public-private strategic collaboration between these two organisations will enable an initial group of 13 outstanding students consisting of grandchildren of settlers and children of FELDA Group employees, including FGV, to pursue study programmes up to the bachelor’s degree level.

These 13 students are among 239 applicants who applied for this scholarship since it opened on 16 June 2022.

This programme valued at RM1.5 million in total, includes Academic Studies Program, Intensive English Program (IEP), Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), foreign language classes (Korean language), accommodation fees, and student allowance for four years and six months.

The memorandum was signed by Datuk Mohd. Banuri Aris, general manager of Yayasan Felda, and APU executive director Mohd. Helmy Norman, witnessed by Idris and APU chief executive office Datuk Parmjit Singh.

“We are delighted to be able to collaborate with a leading higher education institution like APU to lead a joint programme in the field of technology.

“This move will serve as inspiration and motivation for the new generation of Felda to continue to innovate and achieve world class success after they graduate and become the force to achieve Felda’s aspiration to propel itself in the Fortune 500 league,” explained Idris.



This GDL programme offers 18 technology-based courses such as information technology (IT), system security, cloud engineering, network computing, mobile technology, internet of things (IoT), digital transformation, financial technology (FinTech), business information systems, software engineering, computer science, data analytics, digital forensics, cyber security, intelligent systems, multimedia technology, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and computer games development.