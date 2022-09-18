MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters at the Umno and BN supreme council meeting at Menara Dato Onn World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) August 15, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KULAI, Sept 18 — MCA is intensifying its efforts to attract more new members, especially among young people aged 18 and above.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said this is because that group will not only become voters automatically but they are also not ‘hardcore’ about political groups and prefer reality and not just hope.

“The last state election (Johor state election) has proven that the perception of young people rejecting Barisan Nasional (BN) is not true because we recorded success from young voters at voting streams. This is because the group in question is not tied to any party.

“On the contrary, they choose reality and not just hope, especially when it comes to education, employment and the future of the country. So we need to add party members to involve those who have just finished school, we need to support them whether they are going on to work or continuing their studies,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Johor MCA Youth and Wanita wings’ delegates convention here today.

In July 2019, Parliament passed proposed amendments to Section 3(a) and (b) of the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019 relating to the lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 years. The amendment also involves the implementation of automatic voter registration.

Meanwhile, Wee, who is also Transport Minister, said MCA’s preparedness for the 15th General Election (GE15) is now at its maximum level.

However, he said MCA did not want to be overconfident because the party is aware that community sentiment at the grassroots level could change and thus various factors needed to be taken into account. — Bernama