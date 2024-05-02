KOTA BARU, May 2 — The federal government has approved an allocation to buy new water pumps for the use of farmers and paddy planters in Kelantan.

Without revealing the size of the allocation, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the matter was decided in a special meeting for the development of Kelantan a while ago.

He said the pumps will be purchased according to the actual needs of the state that is in the grip of a heatwave.

“We will procure pumps for the farmers and paddy planters to help them,” he said after a special closed-door meeting attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim together with Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud at the Mabna MBI building in Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the farmers and paddy growers affected by the hot weather that hit the state, Mohamad said they will be given help but it depends on the state’s application.

“The scorching weather that is happening in Kelantan is unusual and farmers and paddy planters who have suffered losses will get help but it depends on their application,” he said.

Today, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was reported to have said that the hot weather following the El Nino phenomenon that is currently hitting the country is expected to stretch into July.

The situation has seen some areas especially in Kelantan, Perlis and Kedah experience weather hotter than other states. — Bernama