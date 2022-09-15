It is understood that Johor police have been alerted to the incident and the state’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) directed to investigate. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Sept 15 — A Johor MCA lawmaker is being criticised online after a video emerged on social media that appeared to show his official car being driven illegally on a road shoulder to bypass traffic.

The video showed a black Toyota Camry with a single-digit Johor registration number, believed to be on a road in Tongkang Pechah near Batu Pahat yesterday.

Based on the 24-second clip, the car sped past others that were creeping along the congested road, and squeezed past a parked lorry at one point.

Comments on sites hosting the video were typically upset and angry with the behaviour, with calls for the police and Road Transport Department to take action.

It is understood that Johor police have been alerted to the incident and the state’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) directed to investigate.

In January, Bukit Aman urged the public to report traffic offences committed by road users in Malaysia, through the police’s Facebook and Twitter pages or by email to [email protected]