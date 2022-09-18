KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said today Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) chances of getting the 30 per cent Malay vote swing needed to put the coalition back in power at the 15th general election is “doable”, as the party begins to ramp up its machinery for the looming national polls.

Rafizi claimed the shift in Malay voter sentiment had already happened between July and August, but on a smaller scale.

Speaking at a party machinery meeting in Bandar Tun Razak here, where campaign workers at the divisional level will begin a crash course on how to use what has been touted as a game-changer for the party’s electioneering drive, the former federal lawmaker is betting on a campaign oriented mostly through the application called the “CISTA” to drive a much larger swing.

“We ran two parallel surveys, and we had a snapshot. Between July and August, there was a 3 to 4 per cent swing in Malay votes towards Pakatan,” said the PKR deputy president.

MORE TO COME