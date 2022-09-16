Royal Malaysia Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said four pistols, five rounds of live ammunition were seized from the gang which had been active in extortion, robbery, guarding illegal bitcoin mining premises, vehicle theft and break-ins around Klang, Selangor. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR Sept 16 — The police have busted the ‘San Sentosa Gang’ with the arrest of its leader and five members at separate locations around Selangor and Penang between April 17 and September 14.

Royal Malaysia Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said four pistols, five rounds of live ammunition were seized from the gang which had been active in extortion, robbery, guarding illegal bitcoin mining premises, vehicle theft and break-ins around Klang, Selangor.

“The ring leader and another man were arrested on Sept 14, when both the local suspects were about to get into a red Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive vehicle at Jalan Raja Musa, Port Klang.

“On further checks, police found a Colt brand single action revolver hidden under the driver’s seat and on inspecting the suspect’s house at Jalan Bendahara, Taman Mewah Ria in Klang, a 9mm live bullet was found,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

She said the ring leader has 11 past criminal records related to firearms and vehicle thefts and was also a wanted person following a firearms case in Petaling Jaya, Selangor last April 17.

Noorsiah said two other gang members, both local men, were arrested on April 17 in Petaling Jaya and a pistol was seized from them, while another man was also arrested and a revolver was seized on June 15 in Taman Sentosa, Klang.

“Another local man was arrested around Butterworth, Penang and a pistol along with four live bullets were seized on Sept 13,” she said.

All the firearms were unlicenced and the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (increased penalties) 1971, which carries a 14-year prison sentence and caning not less than three times and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 which carries imprisonment not exceeding seven years.

“We urge the public to channel any information related to unlawful activities in an effort to combat criminal activities and to ensure that public safety and order is maintained,” she said. — Bernama