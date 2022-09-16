Amanah Youth wing chief Mohd Hasbie Muda said the seats allocated to them should match the seats given to other political partners, which will be winnable seats. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Sept 16 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth wing wants the party leadership to allocate them with “Grade A” or winnable seats in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chief, Mohd Hasbie Muda, said the seats allocated to them should match the seats given to other political partners, which will be winnable seats.

“Some (Amanah Youth members) are disappointed, citing that the party easily gave grade A seats to friends (political partners), while the Youth wing is only given ‘national service’ seats. So the Youth wing wants the same (type of) seats.

“Some of the Youth leaders also have to move mountains (if they want to contest), but not (political) friends... and this is a bit strange,” he said in his speech at the Amanah Youth National Convention in conjunction with the Amanah Convention 2022 here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hasbie said Amanah Youth also welcomes any form of cooperation with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) but leaves it to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council to decide on the matter.

At the same time, he urged all PH wings to continue mobilising efforts to woo young voters in GE15 and not depend on the Youth wing alone.

Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar, when met by reporters after officiating at the convention, said the party leadership would increase the number of seats for the Youth wing in GE15.

“We will also ensure they be given winnable seats,” he said. — Bernama