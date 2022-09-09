KUCHING, Sept 9 — Sarawak PKR chief Roland Engan has given state branches until the end of this month to submit their recommendation of potential candidates for the 15th general election.

He said some of the 16 branches have yet to submit their recommendations.

“The final list of candidates will be decided after checking their backgrounds and getting the feedback from the ground,” Engan told a press conference to announce the launch of Jelajah Harapan Sarawak (JHS), the state leg of the party's election roadshow.

He said the recommendations must be supported by the minutes of the respective branch committee's meetings.

Engan, who has been nominated to contest the Baram parliamentary seat, said Sarawak PKR will not accept “parachute candidates this time around”.

He said the state's finalised name-list of election candidates will be sent to the federal PKR headquarters for endorsement.

Engan said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will use the coalition logo for GE15 in Sarawak and not the respective logos of its four component parties — PKR, DAP, Amanah and Upko.

He added that he personally preferred using a common logo as it showed unity among the components.

He also said that in Sarawak, PKR has been allocated 16 parliamentary seats, DAP nine and Amanah six.

Engan said potential GE15 candidates have been asked to arrange programmes and activities for JHS, which aims to introduce the potential candidates to local communities as well as to promote Malaysia Day which falls on September 16.

Sarawak PKR election director Abun Sui Anyit, who is also chief coordinator of JHS, said the team will visit each parliamentary constituencies that the party will contest in GE15.

“Our first destination is Puncak Borneo, starting today, then moving to Sri Aman, then Lubok Antu, Julau, Betong, Kanowit, Selangau, Sibuti before arriving in Miri on September 16,” he said at the same news conference.

He said the team will visit other constituencies, such as Baram, Lawas, Limbang and Hulu Rajang, after September 16.