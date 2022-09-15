Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said Datuk Aminuddin Hassim’s appointment was based on his qualifications, leadership characteristics and extensive experience. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 15 — Datuk Aminuddin Hassim has been appointed as the new secretary-general of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) effective today, said Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Prior to the new appointment, Aminuddin, 54, was the director-general of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma). He replaced Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan who retired on August 26.

Mohd Zuki said Aminuddin’s appointment was based on his qualifications, leadership characteristics and extensive experience while holding several positions in various fields such as human resources and strategic planning and management, especially in the Ministry of Finance and Putrajaya Corporation.

“I believe that with his experience, knowledge and credibility, he can drive the country’s science and technology agenda to a higher level for economic growth, environmental sustainability and community wellbeing,” said Mohd Zuki in a statement today.

Aminuddin has served as an administrative and diplomatic officer for 28 years since March 21, 1984, and has a PhD in Environmental Economics and Management from the University of York, United Kingdom. — Bernama