The mangled Proton Wira car that was driven by policeman Senawi Jelani, who was killed in the four-vehicle collision at Kilometre 134.7 (southbound) of the North-South Expressway near Pagoh September 14, 2022. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

PAGOH, Sept 14 — Two men, including a police officer, were killed in a four-vehicle accident along the southbound route of the North-South Expressway near here early this morning.

Policeman Senawi Jelani, 55, and lorry driver K. Gunalan, 45, suffered severe head and body injuries. Both victims died on the spot from the collision at Kilometre 134.7 of the North-South Expressway,

Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Ramli Abd Rahman said the Johor state operations centre (PGO) received an emergency distress call regarding the accident at 4.48am.

He said a total of 16 firemen from the Pagoh and Bukit Gambir fire stations immediately rushed to the location in a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle accompanied by an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit.

“The accident involved a Proton Wira car, a Hino lorry carrying drinking water and two 12-metre long trailers that were hauling steel and wood pallets.

“A total of four victims were involved in the collision, consisting of three locals and a man from India.

“As a result of the accident, the body of two deceased victims were trapped in the lorry and car.

“The deceased was identified as a policeman who was in the Proton Wira, while the other victim was in his lorry,” said Ramli in a statement today.

Ramli said the remains of both men were later handed over to the police for further action after firemen had earlier extricated their bodies.

He added the two male survivors were identified as Indian citizen A. Annadurai, 20, and Zamri Hashim, 29.

“Both survived the collision and were taken care of by medical officers at the scene to treat their injuries.

“The entire operation ended at 8.30am,” he said.