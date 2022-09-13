GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — Penang DAP expects to perform well in the 15th general election (GE15) if it chooses the right narrative, said its chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow, who is also the Penang chief minister, said it is important to have the right narrative to continue winning the support of voters.

“We need to be confident about facing the general elections and confident about winning as well,” he said during a brief press conference after the official opening of the World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2022 (WCIT 2022) here.

“If the narrative is right, we should be able to perform as well as the last general election,” he added.

He admitted that the national political landscape this time around is very different, especially after the 'Sheraton Move'.

“The political scenario is changing fast so your fortunes can fluctuate as quickly,” he said.

When asked if the proposed Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project will affect support for DAP in GE15, Chow said the project was put to the people in the last general election and Pakatan Harapan had won.

“We will put this project to the people this election and let them decide,” he said.

When asked if former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng’s ongoing graft trial will affect support for DAP during the elections, he said Lim was also on trial during the last election.

“The people will have to assess the fact that he’s facing trial and it is up to them to decide whether this will affect party performance or not,” he said.