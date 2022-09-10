Police report that a 39-year-old lorry driver was killed after a motorcycle hit him while he had been inspecting a puncture on his vehicle along Kilometre 21.8 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Kulai. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KULAI, Sept 10 — A 39-year-old lorry driver was killed after a motorcycle hit him while he had been inspecting a puncture on his vehicle along Kilometre 21.8 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near here today.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said the district traffic police received a report of the incident at 1.10pm and after being alerted by the North-South Expressway’s traffic police patrol unit.

“Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred when the victim’s lorry had some problems, namely a deflated tyre.

“The victim then stopped his lorry in the emergency lane of the expressway and proceeded to check on the tyre’s condition.

“While inspecting his lorry’s tyres, a Honda C100 motorcycle crashed into him from behind,” said Tok in a statement this evening.

Tok said the victim died on the scene due to severe head and body injuries.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital’s forensic unit here for a post-mortem examination.

“The motorcyclist involved in the crash survived but is reported to be have sustained serious head and body injuries. He was rushed to the same hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Tok said the district’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will continue investigating the incident.

“Both the lorry and motorcycle involved will be taken to the Computerized Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for further inspections,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for the offence of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.