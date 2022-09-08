Azam said it is the norm for investigation papers to travel between MACC and AGC. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki clarified that the investigation paper on Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is with the MACC.

Azam said it is the norm for investigation papers to travel between MACC and Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), according to a report by Free Malaysia Today.

“Maybe the AG’s statement was brief. Maybe he meant that the investigation paper was not in his hands. But the investigation paper was actually handed to him and passed back to us for further action,” Azam was quoted as saying during a press conference.

“From our perspective, we thought that we had completed the investigation and submitted the investigation paper to them. So now the investigation paper is with my officers for further action.”

Last month, Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun said that the investigation paper was not with his department, which led the public to question the progress of the investigation.

The questions arose after blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin published documents purportedly prepared by the MACC suggesting it had wrapped up its probe.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan then urge the MACC to confirm the authenticity of the documents.

However, Idrus had said he could not confirm the documents’ authenticity since the investigation paper was not with him.

Nazlan, who presided over former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International trial in the High Court, had sentenced the former prime minister to 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine.

In his Federal Court appeal, Najib accused Nazlan of conflict of interest when presiding over the trial.

Najib lost the final appeal and is serving his sentence at Kajang Prison.