Dr Sim speaks to reporters. On his left is Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Sept 8 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will revise and review the Ministry of Health’s latest relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said this is because blanket nationwide policies may not suit the local situation.

“There is no one-size-fits-all policy. It is not possible for the SDMC to list out everything (on the SOPs), but SDMC led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will call for a meeting to revise and review Sarawak’s situation and to come up with what fits Sarawak better,” he told reporters at the Miri Food Festival last night.

Dr Sim called on Sarawakians, particularly those with comorbidities, to continue to prioritise their health and safety, despite the further relaxation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

He stressed the public can play their part by doing regular Covid-19 self-testing and continuing to wear face masks.

“YB KJ (Khairy Jamaluddin) had said that now the wearing of face masks indoors is optional. However, those with higher risk must take care of themselves. We must learn to protect ourselves.

“This is because Covid-19 still exists and there are those who die of it,” he pointed out.

Yesterday, Khairy announced that the use of face masks is no longer mandatory indoors effective immediately.

However, premises owners can still determine whether visitors are required to wear face masks. — Borneo Post Online