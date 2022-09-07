Sarawak Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom speaks to reporters in Kuching September 7, 2022. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 7 — Sarawak aims to develop 7,000 hectares for shrimp farming with the participation of the private sector by 2030 under the commercialisation of the food sector programme, state Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom said today.

He said the target is to produce RM1 billion annually worth of shrimp, mainly for the overseas markets.

“For us to produce RM1 billion worth of exports, we need 7,000 hectares. I don’t care if we can reach the target by 2025, but our actual target is 2030,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a joint venture agreement between Sarawak Farmers Organisation (PPNS) and Sea Horse Corporation Sdn Bhd on the development of 286 hectares in Rambungan in Matang, near

“It is time for us to improve or expand our aquaculture industry and the state government has provided sizeable hectares of land for joint ventures with the private sector,” he said.

He said presently several hundred hectares have been developed for shrimp farming.

Rundi said the state government has identified suitable land in Sarikei, Limbang and Lawas for more shrimp farming.

He said his ministry would be renamed the Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Ministry is to ensure that all the efforts can be translated into dollars and cents.

“This means we go into commercialisation of the aquaculture industry for Sarawak to reach the target of a nett exporter of food by the year 2030,” he said.

He said his ministry had identified PPNS to shoulder the responsibility to a business vehicle.

He said PPNS has already signed several joint ventures with the private sector to increase food production.

“We have come up with a policy to allow PPNS to venture into business, but what we want is the outcome,” he said, adding that it is the reason why the state government is allocating RM15 million and state land to the organisation.

Rundi said the joint venture with Sea Horse to acquire its expertise, networking, marketing, and capability for PPNS to help its roughly 176,000 members state-wide.

“Our target is for these members, mostly in the B40 group, to have a monthly income of RM6,000 by the year 2030,” he said.

PPNS chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail signed the agreement for PPNS while Sea Horse was represented by its director Sim Ing Jye.