KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Over 10,000 visitors are expected at Dataran Merdeka on September 23 to 25 for the ‘Festival Permainan Malaysia @ Kuala Lumpur 2022’ ([email protected] 2022).

Director-General of the Department of Arts and Culture (JKKN), Mesran Mohd Yusop is confident that the target can be achieved as the Malaysia Games Festival has not been physically held for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“[email protected] 2022 is an annual programme and it was last held physically in 2019 before stopping in 2020. In 2021, we held it online,” he said at a press conference on the festival, here, today.

Mesran said the [email protected] 2022 with various activities such as traditional game competitions, interactive games, exhibitions, demonstrations, performances and sales, would be aimed at promoting the traditional games and sports of the various races in the country.

“I hope this festival will continue so as to preserve the uniqueness of the arts and diversity of the people’s heritage. It is also expected to generate income for arts and culture entrepreneurs, thus boosting the local economy,” he said.

According to Mesran, 1,368 participants from the uniformed bodies and corporate sector will be involved in 10 traditional game competitions such as ‘tarik tali’ (tug of war), ‘galah panjang’, ‘congkak’, ‘batu seremban’ (five stones), ‘sepak raga ratus’, ‘kain pelikat’ football game, ‘dam’ (checkers), ‘terompah gergasi’ (giant clog) race, blowpipe and archery.

The visitors can also participate in old games like ‘kaki hantu’, ‘kelereng’ and gunny sack race and ‘tarik upih’.

In addition, the Malaysian Open Tug-of-War Championship, Pocket Bike competition involving small riders and Gasing Pangkah or MyGasing Championship involving two teams, namely, Brunei and Singapore, will be held in conjunction with [email protected] 2022.

Two run events, the Malaysian Family Run and KL Cultural Fun Run and Ride, which are open to all, will also be held and those interested can register at www.raceasia.com. — Bernama