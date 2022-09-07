KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Foreign Ministry has coordinated the trips of Malaysian students who will continue their studies in China by arranging special flights to Shanghai.

Through the ministry’s collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Kuala Lumpur, 450 Malaysian students left for China via three special flights on August 8 and September 7, so far.

“All students who intend to return to China for their studies need to obtain an invitation letter or the JW201 form from their respective universities.

“They can then submit their visa application at the PRC Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in order to travel to China,” the ministry said in a statement today.

This follows an agreement between Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah and his China counterpart, who is also the State Counsellor of the PRC, Wang Yi in December 2021 and during his official visit to Kuala Lumpur last July.

According to the statement, Malaysian students who have obtained an invitation letter or JW201 form and wish to return to China via a special flight can register by contacting the MAS Charter Team email at [email protected]

The ministry and PRC Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in collaboration with Malaysia Airlines will continue to facilitate the sending off of students until the aviation industry returns to normal, to enable them to continue their studies. — Bernama