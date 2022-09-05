PADANG BESAR, Sept 5 — The Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) has agreed to build a fenced walkway without crossing the Padang Besar Integrated Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex area to ensure the safety of users.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said it was also to ensure that there is no intrusion by foreigners into the country through the Padang Besar Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) station.

“From the data obtained, a total of 2,000 foreigners used the pedestrian bridge within a month, while approximately 30,000 foreigners entered (this country) through the Padang Besar ICQS Complex,” he told reporters after a visit to the complex today.

Also present were Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, RAC general manager Adam Abu Hanipah and Perlis State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

Hamzah said the authority had initially closed the pedestrian bridge from the railway station to the ICQS Complex on September 1, 2020, to avoid untoward incidents that could threaten national security.

“Anything can happen with the influx of foreigners... it may result in intrusion and criminal activities such as smuggling and human trafficking,” he said.

He added that the fenced walkway would be completed within three months. — Bernama