KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed three individuals, including former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif as members of the Judicial Appointments Commission for a period of two years effective yesterday.

Besides Md Raus, the others appointed are former state Attorney General Datu Abdul Razal Tready and International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) law lecturer Associate Professor Shamrahayu Ab Aziz.

In a statement today, the Office of the Secretary of the Judicial Appointments Commission said the appointment is in accordance with Subsection 5(1)(f) of the Judicial Appointments Commission Act 2009 (Act 695).

“The appointment for two years from September 4, 2022, to September 3, 2024, to replace Datuk Prasad Sandosham Abraham, Datuk Stephen Chung Hian Guan and Associate Professor Datuk Johan Shamsuddin Sabaruddin who ended their service on September 3,” said the statement.

Apart from that, former Federal Court Judge Tan Sri Suriyadi Halim Omar was re-appointed as a member of the Judicial Appointments Commission.

“The Commission expresses its appreciation and gratitude for the services of Datuk Dr Prasad, Datuk Stephen Chung and Datuk Dr Johan Shamsuddin,” the statement added. — Bernama