KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The facts clearly point to the “simple truth” that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had not denied that RM42 million had previously entered his bank accounts, eight former presidents of the Malaysian Bar said today.

In a no-nonsense statement issued by the former leaders of the professional body for lawyers, the eight had highlighted under the heading “the simple truth” the key facts about Najib’s case involving the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

While noting that Najib had claimed that the RM42 million were donations, the eight former presidents pointed out that all three tiers of the courts in Malaysia which had heard his case — the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court — had dismissed this assertion.

“Whilst due process is vital, it is also important to remind ourselves of the facts of the case as they were presented before the Courts. The Appellant did not deny RM42 million had entered his personal bank accounts.

“He, however, denied knowledge that the funds were from SRC. He also stated that the monies credited into his Am Islamic bank accounts were from Arab Donations,” the eight former presidents wrote in a seven-page statement, referring to Najib as the appellant.

“The High Court and Court of Appeal concurrently found the explanations of the Appellant untenable. The Federal Court agreed that was a reasonable conclusion,” they said, noting that the courts came to this conclusion based on the evidence presented to the judges.

The eight former Malaysian Bar presidents also set the record straight about what had actually happened in Najib’s final appeal at the Federal Court in his SRC case.

They firmly said it was “false” for anyone to suggest that Najib was not given a chance to present his arguments in his final SRC appeal.

Instead, they said Najib himself was the one who chose not to present arguments to the Federal Court, even after the judges gave him many chances to do so.

“Thus, it is abundantly clear that the Federal Court had given counsel for the Appellant, Najib Razak, every opportunity to make submissions on the merits but he repeatedly refused to do so. The Appellant through his counsel thus made a deliberate and considered choice NOT to make submissions on the merits.

“Hence the narrative that there was no due process accorded to the Appellant is patently false. The correct position is that Counsel for the Appellant refused to submit on the Appeals despite various opportunities afforded to him to do so,“ they said.

The statement was signed off by the eight, namely Zainur Zakaria, Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, Datuk Kuthubul Zaman Bukhari, Datuk Yeo Yang Poh, Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, Datuk Lim Chee Wee, Steven Thiru, and Datuk George Varughese.