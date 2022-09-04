PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin today said there needs to be some 'dynamic considerations' before replying to Umno. — Picture by Mierza Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, Sept 4 — Questioned by members on PAS’ silence in the face of Umno criticism, the Islamist party’s information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin today said there needs to be some “dynamic considerations” before replying to the Malay nationalist party.

He added that there is an “art” to responding to scathing statements from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and its information chief Shahril Hamdan.

“To respond or not needs consideration. That is an art that also comes with information.

“We are uneasy with the Umno president’s remark, but he is currently in the midst of a court process,” Khairil said in his winding-up speech at the 68th PAS annual congress here.

At the same time, he said members of PAS wings were free to respond to any statement from outsiders saying that his information department would fully back them up regardless of whether they were in the “right or wrong”.

“Firstly, if PAS Youth wants to show their manliness and defend the party, this is the time to strike. Right or wrong, we will back you up. Same goes to the Muslimat.

“But there is a need to make dynamic considerations. It needs to be taken when talking about whether to strike or not,” he added.

Khairy said it was a different matter when the party receives criticism from Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, especially from the DAP component party.

He said the party should not take a defensive approach but go on an all-out offensive.

“I call on the members here to go on the offensive, attack DAP and PH.

“The biggest issue is the issue of integrity, but not many delegates touch on the issue of integrity and corruption in their speech.

“We will share all the data about the crimes of DAP, black economy and etc. Take the data, use it in any situation, make sure the people know the crimes of PH and its allies,” he alleged, without elaboration.

Khairil’s Umno counterpart Shahril chided PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang yesterday, saying the latter is not a member of the Malay nationalist party and had no right to claim to speak on behalf of its grassroots.