Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivering his speech during the launching of the Peranti Siswa Keluarga Malaysia initiative at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor, UiTM Shah Alam, 3 September 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — As part of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), 1,648 out of roughly 4,000 sites have been prepared to shift to 5G technology for better connectivity.

"Within the first quarter of 2022, 4G mobile broadband coverage in populated areas has reached 95.7 per cent of the phase one (2020-2022) target of 96.9 per cent," said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the launch of PerantiSiswa in Shah Alam today.

"As for the progress of the 5G implementation status, as many as 1,648 sites out of approximately 4,000 sites planned for this year have been developed.

“Its coverage now reaches 27 per cent of populated areas nationwide and the subscription service reaches 250,000 subscribers."

He added that a June 2022 report by network and market analyst Opensignal showed Malaysia ranking first in the world for its 5G upload speeds, clocking in at 50.3 megabits per second (Mbps) and second in the world for 5G download speed at 382.2 Mbps.

In a separate August 2022 report by Opensignal, Kuala Lumpur ranked second among major metropolitan cities in the Asia-Pacific, after Seoul who ranked first.

The Jendela initiative is aimed at providing broader coverage and a better broadband quality experience as the country gears up to shift to the 5G technology, which is being implemented in stages from 2020 to 2022 (Phase 1) and 2022 to 2025 (Phase 2).

The 5G rollout began when the government established Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), a special purpose vehicle designed to roll out a 5G network under a single wholesale network model.