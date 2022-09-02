KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today seemingly dissolved his party’s partnership with PAS under Muafakat Nasional (MN), saying that it was based on trust, which was lost when PAS chose to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) under Bersatu.

“How can stability, confidence and strong cooperation be achieved if the most basic things like principles and trust are ignored? Even more with a party that clearly wants to destroy Umno from within and without,” he said on Facebook.

Commenting on a screenshot of a news report on PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s statement that the Islamist party never declared that its partnership with Umno under MN was over, Ahmad Zahid said that the partnership was originally formed out of the urgent need of the two largest parties in Malaysia as a result of the people losing faith in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of the time.

“That is why MN was offered to all Malaysians, as a bold and firm resolution from all citizens regardless of background or social class, for Malaysia to be led once again with more direction and responsibility,” he said.

He added that cooperation between Umno and PAS had looked like the best way forward as the two parties together are capable of reaching almost 50 per cent of votes, exceeding those for PH.

“From what I can see, the cooperation that PAS conveyed is only a form of shallow political cooperation that does not take into account the needs of the people as the true spirit of MN,” he said, adding that the sincerity of PAS can only be seen if it returned to the original partnership.

He said that Umno needs to move forward and that his party has decided to proceed solo due to the actions and attitude of PAS.

Yesterday, at the PAS Youth wing’s annual congress, Tuan Ibrahim said that the unifying platform of the Muslim community must be continued for the sake of the Malays, Islam and the future of the country.

“MN can also be a medium for discussions on issues other than politics. Even if it’s not in a political context, we have many more issues to look at together, so that platform must exist,” he had explained.

However, earlier the same day, he reportedly opened the annual congress by announcing that PAS has made its final decision to face the 15th general election (GE15) through the PN coalition.

PN is led by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and consists of five parties: Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan and Sabah-based entities Parti Progresif Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku.