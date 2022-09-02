MELAKA, Sept 2 — The government will take the offensive, defensive and advocacy measures in tackling the country’s cyber security issues, said the Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar said in addition to the establishment of the National Cyber Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) has also set up a task force to look at new certification aspects, especially related to the law.

“K-KOMM will also review fine rates to commensurate with the offences as well as provide a centre where scam victims can quickly refer to,” he said.

He told reporters this after a ceremony to present appointment letters to the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) chairmen and a briefing session with Melaka telecommunication users here last night.

A total of 30 individuals have been appointed as PEDi chairmen tasked with creating various programmes to benefit local communities, especially those related to national cyber security education and digital-based economic development.

Elaborating, Annuar said K-KOMM is also looking at the technologies available in other countries to curb cyber crimes.

“The Finance Ministry and the national level committee have agreed that the government should give priority including budget requirements because we need to use appropriate technologies to tackle this problem.

“I am communicating with my counterparts in our neighbouring countries, especially Asean countries as cross-border data sharing is one of the things that we should look at,” he added. — Bernama