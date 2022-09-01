KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Former Umno Supreme Council member Umno Datuk Lokman Noor Adam was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the government.

Lokman, 49, pleaded not guilty to both the charges, allegedly made through the Facebook application using the profile name “Lokman Noor Adam Official” with the intention of annoying others.

The first charge involved a post against the prime minister, which was allegedly committed at 11.16pm last August 20.

The post was read at 8.15am last August 24 at Mutiara Villa Jalan Tung Shin, Bukit Bintang here.

For the second charge, which is against the government, Lokman was alleged to have committed the offence at 10.28pm last August 22, and the post was read at 11.30am the following day at a restaurant in Jalan Sentul here.

The charges, framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year and can also be fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak allowed him bail of RM8,000 with one surety on each charge and also ordered him to not post any statement on the case on social media.

The court set September 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nadia Mohd Izhar prosecuted, while Lokman Adam was represented by lawyer Logen Eskander. ― Bernama