An AirAsia plane flies over the skyline of Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 31 — The increase in airfares between the state and international destinations has caught the attention of Sabah Tourism Board (STB) deputy chairman Datuk Jelani Hamdan.

Jelani said he noticed that the price increase happened as the school holidays approach.

“I noticed that some of the airfare from international destinations to Sabah which was RM500 is now RM1,300. This does not augur well for Sabah’s tourism industry,” he said.

Jelani who is also Sri Pelancongan Sabah chairman, urged local airlines to look into the matter and consider reviewing the airfare to Sabah.

He stressed that the price of airfares should be reasonable and not burden the people who use the service.

He was of the opinion that all airlines should consider increasing their flights to Sabah instead of raising the airfare.

This, he, said can be done as there are not many international flights needed at the moment. — Borneo Post