PASIR GUDANG, Aug 30 — Police rescued a 37-year-old foreign woman after being locked up by syndicate members for three days in a house at Taman Pasir Putih here on Monday.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the victim was locked up by a local man and woman in the house. She was earlier promised a job as a maid.

He said the suspect’s neighbour had initially noticed something amiss at 11.45am after hearing the victim screaming for help, before she reported the matter to the police.

“Acting on information, a team from the Seri Alam district police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted an inspection of the house at 1.30pm.

“The team managed to rescued the victim who was locked inside the house,” said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement issued here today.

Following the rescue, police arrested the woman and male suspect at separate locations on the same day.

Mohd Sohaimi said police detained and arrested the 36-year-old woman at 3.30pm followed by her 38-year-old male accomplice at 9.42pm.

“Through the operation, he said police managed to seize six mobile phones of various brands.

“Background checks on the two suspects found that they did not have any prior criminal records,” he said.

Mohd Sohaimi said initial investigations revealed that the victim, who was from a neighbouring country, was earlier offered a job as a maid here.

“However, upon arrival here she was instead locked up against her will,” he said.

Mohd Sohaimi said the case has been classified under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Migrant Smuggling Act (Atipsom) 2007, and if convicted could face imprisonment for up to 15 years and also a fine.

“The two suspects have been remanded for five days starting from Tuesday to Saturday in accordance with Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC),” he said.