Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the babysitter, an Indonesian with no previous criminal records, was arrested at 10.30pm yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A four-month-old baby boy died while under the care of his babysitter at a condominium unit in Taman Cempaka, Ampang, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said based on the initial statement given by the 26-year-old Indonesian woman, a piece of cloth was covering the baby’s face while he was sleeping in a cradle.

“The baby was taken to a clinic in Pandan Indah, here before being sent to the Ampang Hospital.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, the baby was found to be already dead but emergency procedure was still performed on him,” he said when contacted today.

He said the baby was pronounced dead at 6.35pm.

Mohamad Farouk said the babysitter, who had no previous criminal records, was arrested at 10.30pm yesterday at the hospital and an application for a remand order against her will be made this morning.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and the post-mortem on the baby would be conducted today at the Ampang Hospital. — Bernama