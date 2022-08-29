JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — Johor Baru Umno has denied any involvement in the death threat made against the Johor Baru Member of Parliament (MP) and the fire at his service centre in Larkin here.

Johor Baru Umno information chief Saipuddin Yusoff said it was not the culture of Umno members to resort to threats and violence over any political issue.

“It is hoped that no one would try to seek cheap publicity by linking Johor Baru Umno members to the incident while police have yet to complete their investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Saipuddin said Umno would continue to focus on getting close to the people and solving their problems as this is Barisan Nasional’s agenda after winning the last Johor state election.

Yesterday, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir alleged that he received a death threat from a Facebook account holder on Thursday and Friday.

The PKR central committee member also claimed that the Johor Baru PKR division office in Larkin, which serves as his service centre, caught fire at about 6 am yesterday in a suspected arson. — Bernama