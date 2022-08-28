Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shaking hands during the Umno Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur, August 27, 2022, as Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan looks on. — Picture courtesy of the Prime Minister’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the general election (GE15) was not brought up during their meeting tonight.

This is despite Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying earlier today during his special address to party members that the leadership would be raising the matter in the meeting which was also attended by party vice-president, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We did not discuss it; that is the right of the prime minister,” Bung Moktar told the press after the meeting tonight.

Sabah BN chairman and UMNO chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin speaks to reporters after the Umno supreme council meeting at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Umno liaison chief, added that the meeting only discussed shoring up solidarity in order to stabilise the economy and the country.

“We did not discuss unimportant things. We discussed how to strengthen the party, to win,”he said.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan did not issue any statement after the meeting like he usually does, a rarity for the press who cover the Supreme Council meeting on a weekly basis.

Instead, Ahmad took to Twitter, saying that the statement would not be released tonight, but “maybe” tomorrow instead.

“There is plenty of news about Umno already after the Special Presidential Briefing,” he tweeted.

Earlier today, Ahmad Zahid again called for Parliament to be dissolved soon, to pave the way for national polls.

Ahmad Zahid said that he, along with deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and other leaders, would be bringing up the matter at tonight’s Umno Supreme Council meeting, which Ismail Sabri was required to attend.

“(Be) ready to face GE anytime. Barisan Nasional’s big victory is a reinforcement of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s struggle for the party and the country.

“We believe that the government led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will not let this hope fade away even if the date of the general election is delayed,” he told party members who responded with chants of “Bubar! (Dissolve)”.