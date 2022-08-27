Datin Rosmah Mansor is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 26, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A leaked court document alleged to be the judgment on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s solar hybrid graft trial prepared in advance had been edited, police said today.

Sentul district police chief Beh Eng Lai also denied allegations that the leaked document was a draft of the verdict.

He added that the complainant had clarified that the leaked document was a confidential internal report that was an initial draft prepared by the Research Unit in the High Court of Kuala Lumpur.

“The document was said to be the research work of the ongoing trial and are views expressed by the unit to the judge.

“According to the complainant, the document will be amended based on new research findings and further studies and is not a verdict,” the police assistant commissioner said in a statement.

Beh added that the complainant informed the police that the published document had been doctored.

“The complainant said the document was edited from the original,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under the Official Secrets Act 1972 for leaking confidential information, Section 203A of the Penal Code for revealing sensitive information and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 for spreading hate.

He said the police complaint was filed by the head of the court research department yesterday after the leaked paper was published on Malaysia Today, a blog operated by fugitive Raja Petra Kamaruddin who is wanted by the authorities for posting various articles alleged to be incendiary and false.

The three-page document was published on the Malaysia Today website yesterday with the title “Rosmah Mansor will be pronounced guilty on 1st September 2022”, ostensibly suggesting the trial had been rigged.

The decision for Rosmah’s solar hybrid graft trial at the High Court is scheduled to be delivered September 1.

According to Raja Petra, the alleged guilty verdict was not written by the trial judge but by persons unknown.

Rosmah, the wife of convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is charged with soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from contractor Saidi Abang Samsudin in 2016 and 2017 so that his company Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd can secure a RM1.25 billion government project to supply electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She is also accused of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Saidi.

Malaysia Today published the leaked papers shortly after Najib was sent to jail after losing his fight at the Federal Court to overturn his conviction and sentence for embezzling funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary.

He was sent to Kajang Prison serve his 12-year jail sentence last Tuesday but remains on trial for an assortment of other 1MDB-related cases.